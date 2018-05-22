Home Business

SBI shares gain nearly five per cent, mcap rises by Rs 8,077 crore after Q4 results

The country's largest lender SBI today reported a record standalone net loss of Rs 7,718 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, mainly due to sharp rise in provisioning for bad loans.

Published: 22nd May 2018 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of State Bank of India (SBI). (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of SBI today rose by nearly 5 per cent even as the company reported a record standalone net loss of Rs 7,718 crore in the fourth quarter ended March.

The stock gained 3.69 per cent to end at Rs 254.15 on BSE.

During the day, it went up by 6 per cent to Rs 259.90.

On NSE, shares of the company surged 4.60 per cent to close at Rs 255.70 .

Led by the rise in the stock, the company's market valuation rose by Rs 8,077.39 crore to Rs 2,26,818.39 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 44.89 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 6 crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

Besides, a lower investment income as well as higher provisioning for wage revision dented the profits of the state-owned lender, SBI said in a statement.

The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 2,815 crore in the corresponding quarter of preceding fiscal ended March 31, 2017.

In the March quarter, the bank's provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) jumped 119 per cent to Rs 24,080 crore as against Rs 10,993 crore in same period of 2016-17, showed the bank's regulatory filing to exchanges.

