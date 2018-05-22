Home Business

Three Fortis Board directors hang up boots before shareholders’ meeting

Harpal Singh, Sabina Vaisoha and Tejinder Singh Shergill, citing personal reasons, stepped down from the Board.

Published: 22nd May 2018 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

A Fortis hospital building is pictured in New Delhi. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a span of two days, three directors of Fortis Healthcare have resigned from the Board, just ahead of the crucial extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, which is expected to decide the healthcare chain’s future course of action.

Harpal Singh, Sabina Vaisoha and Tejinder Singh Shergill, citing personal reasons, stepped down from the Board at a time when two of its institutional investors — East Bridge Capital and Jupiter India Fund — had sought the removal of four directors for allegedly failing to work in the interest of shareholders.

The other director they wanted to step down was Brian Tempest, former CEO of Ranbaxy Laboratories. The shareholders are also not happy with the ways the directors have handled the hospital chain’s proposed sale.

Harpal, who happens to be the father-in-law of Fortis’ erstwhile chairman Malvinder Singh and chairman emeritus of Fortis Healthcare, in his resignation letter, defended his decision to back Munjal-Burmans. He said that the Board oversaw a transparent and tight bidding process advised by financial and legal experts including the advice of an eminent advisory committee.

“Despite delivering a good outcome for the company and its shareholders, there still persists some less-informed attempts to steer the Board and the company into a situation that could be perilous for the company’s future,” Singh said.

Vaisoha, a media and PR professional, said she was invited to the Fortis Board when it was thinning down to maintain the quorum.

“Now that we have completed our duty and have reached an important milestone, it is time to consider the best way forward,” she said.

The departure of directors raises a fresh question — whether there will be a further delay in the final sale of India’s second-largest hospital chain and restart the bidding war between five serious parties after the Board, in majority, had accepted an offer from Hero-Burman Family Office that valued Fortis at Rs 9,000 crore.

Even though the Board has chosen Munjal-Burmans’ offer, Fortis continues to receive revised bid from other parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Finance Ministry ties up with 40 entities to extend Mudra funding 

Samsung launches four new smartphones with Infinity display feature

money, currency, economy

India’s GDP growth in FY18 fourth quarter seen at 7.4 per cent: ICRA

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures