Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Twenty-First Century Fox assets
Comcast Corp on Wednesday confirmed that it is considering and is in advanced stages of preparing an offer for the businesses that Twenty-First Century Fox has agreed to sell to Walt Disney Co.
"While no final decision has been made, at this point the work to finance the all-cash offer and make the key regulatory filings is well advanced," Comcast said in a statement.