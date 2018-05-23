Home Business

HSBC black money list: ED seizes Rs 20.87 crore assets of Dabur Group's former director Pradip Burman

The ED today said it has seized assets worth Rs 20.87 crore of former Dabur group Director Pradip Burman in connection with its FEMA probe in the HSBC bank black money list.

Published: 23rd May 2018 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

The HSBC bank logo is pictured at a branch office in Zurich. (File photo | Reuters)

The HSBC bank logo is pictured at a branch office in Zurich. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ED today said it has seized assets worth Rs 20.87 crore of former Dabur group Director Pradip Burman in connection with its FEMA probe in the HSBC bank black money list unearthed a few years ago.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated the action under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the seized assets include 50,000 tax -free government bonds of HUDCO and IRFC.

The agency took over the case on the basis of a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department (ITD) against Burman as part of its probe in the leaked HSBC list of Indians.

The trial in this ITD case is still to commence.

The agency said the assets were seized after it was found that Burman deposited USD 32.12 lakh in his account with HSBC bank in Zurich in Switzerland and that he "did not" show this amount in his IT Returns filed during 2007-08 despite declaring it to the taxman that this was his earning.

"The investigation revealed that Burman has deposited USD 32.12 lakh with HSBC, Zurich and was holding the same in contravention of section 4 of the FEMA and failed to repatriate the entire amount to India till date," the ED said.

Burman was a Director in Ms Dabur India Limited, Ms Sanat Product Ltd and Ayurved, Ms Ratna Commercial Enterprises (P) Ltd and is also a trustee in the Burman family trust called the Dr S K Burman Charitable Trust.

This case is one amongst the list of 628 Indians, who figured in a list of account holders in HSBC Bank's Geneva branch, that India had obtained from the French government in 2007.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dabur group Pradip Burman HSBC bank black money list

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
With Nipah virus cases being reported, more people are spotted wearing masks. (EPS | Manu R Mavelil)
Nipah virus: A scene from Kadiyangad in Kozhikode district
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold