SBI reports loss of Rs 7,718 crore in fourth quarter due to higher provisioning

Owing to higher provisions, State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 7,718 crore for the quarter ended March 2018, compared to a net profit of Rs 2,815 crore a year ago.

SBI chairperson Rajnish Kumar looks on during the announcement of Q4 results in Mumbai on Tuesday. | PTI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Owing to higher provisions, State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 7,718 crore for the quarter ended March 2018, compared to a net profit of Rs 2,815 crore a year ago.

This is the second-largest quarterly loss reported among Indian banks, with Punjab National Bank posting the largest-ever loss of Rs 13,417 crore. Markets heaved a sigh of relief with SBI shares trading 5 per cent higher than the previous close during afternoon trade at Rs 256.45 on BSE.

For SBI, this is also the second consecutive quarterly loss, having registered a net loss of Rs 2,416 crore during the December quarter as well. But, according to Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI, the bank has “put the past behind” it and is targeting credit growth of 10 per cent this fiscal.

During FY18, gross NPAs shot up 99 per cent to Rs 2.23 lakh crore, or 11 per cent, as a percentage of total loans, while net NPAs surged 5.73 per cent. Provisions and contingencies rose 139 per cent to Rs 28,096 crore during the March quarter as against Rs 11,740 crore a year ago.

This includes the net impact of divergences for FY17. Gross NPAs as assessed by RBI stood at Rs 1.36 lakh crore as on March 2017, Rs 23,239 crore lower than what the bank reported at Rs 1.12 lakh crore. Consequently, divergence in provisions stood at Rs 5,721 crore.

“The bank’s provision coverage ratio stands at 66 per cent, which reflects the strength of the balance sheet,” Kumar said. He added that the fiscal gone by was a difficult year for the Indian banking industry and that SBI was no exception.

“The loss number may look big but look at the strength of the balance sheet,” he explained. For this fiscal, though Kumar said the worst was over, the bank’s watch list stood at Rs 25,802 crore or 1.3 per cent of total advances.

Net interest income increased 10.5 per cent to Rs 19,974 crore as against Rs 18,070 crore, while other income stood at Rs 12,495 crore, up 21 per cent from Rs 10,327 crore a year ago.

Advances for the quarter rose 23 per cent at Rs 19.35 lakh crore over last year, while deposits grew 32 per cent to Rs 27 lakh crore.

The bank’s fourth-quarter earnings aren’t comparable with last year due to the merger.

