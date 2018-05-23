Home Business

Sensex down 61 points in opening trade

The BSE Sensex slipped almost 61 points in opening trade today on heavy selling in metals, realty energy and auto stocks amid sustained capital outflows by foreign funds.

Published: 23rd May 2018 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 09:57 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

Asian shares drifted lower after US President Donald Trump said he was not satisfied with bilateral trade talks with China that occurred last week.

Meanwhile, China announced on Tuesday that it would reduce tariffs on some vehicles to 15 per cent from as much as 25 per cent. Tariffs on certain automotive parts would also be cut.

The rupee deprecating against the dollar also dampened sentiment.

The 30-share index dropped 60.79 points or 0.17 per cent

to 34,590.45. The gauge had gained 35.11 points in the previous session.

In similar fashion, the NSE Nifty fell 19.80 points, or 0.18 per cent to 10,516.90.

Sectoral indices led by metal, realty, oil and gas and auto

were trading in the negative zone, falling up to 1.29 per cent.

Major losers were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, Hero Motocorp, M&M, HDFC Ltd, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Wipro, ONGC and RIL, falling up to 2.45 per cent.

Brokers said sentiment remained weak in the absence of any positive trigger amid sustained capital outflows.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,651.63 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,496.83 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei fell 1.08 per cent and

Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.08 per cent in early trade.

China's Shanghai Composite index too was down 0.89 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.72 per cent lower in yesterday's trade as uncertainty over trade policy and other geopolitical issues weighed on sentiment.

