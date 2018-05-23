Tata Steel to raise Rs 16,500 crore through debt instrument

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tata Steel, which emerged as the successful bidder for stressed alloy maker Bhushan Steel (BSL) in the bankruptcy process, will raise Rs 16,500 crore through a debt instrument and the remaining amount will be raised through internal sources.

“We’ll be paying a total consideration of Rs 35,200 crore. This would give us about 75.26 per cent equity in the company and close to 100 per cent of economic interest in the company because of the way in which the transaction has been structured,” the company said.

From the financing perspective, it said, the transaction is largely financed by “our cash and the incremental debt is only about Rs.16,500 crore, which will be raised on the target balance sheet eventually.”

“And we believe that with synergies getting realized over a period of time, we have a good match between the earnings capability of the entire facilities and assets and the capital structure that we are putting in,” it added.

The banks, experts say, are expected to take a whopping haircut of about 30-35 per cent in the sale of BSL to an arm of Tata Steel.

The acquisition is in line with Tata Steel’s aggressive push to double its domestic steel capacity. The company also believes that the acquisition complements Tata Steel’s growing operations in the state where it commissioned its new steel plant at Kalinganagar a few years ago.

“We hope to achieve some 100 per cent ramp up in the next couple of years and expect the plant to operational at 4-4.5 MT level quite easily ,” said the company. Currently, BSL is operating at around 3-3.5 MT.

Meanwhile, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) agreed to hear the petition by Bhushan Steel’s operational creditor Larsen and Toubro Ltd, seeking to recover Rs962 crore dues from the insolvent company.

The NCLAT bench, headed by Justice SJ Mukhopadhyay, issued a notice to the resolution professional, the committee of creditors to BSL and Tata Steel and asked them to file their replies by May 28.

The bench has directed that the matter be listed on May 30 for the next hearing.