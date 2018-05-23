Home Business

TCS expands operations in Florida as part of Transamerica deal

TCS said it has invested nearly USD 3 billion in the US over the past three years and has been among the top two IT services job creators in the country.

Published: 23rd May 2018 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation purpose. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's largest IT services firm TCS today said it has expanded operations in Florida, US, with over 430 employees joining the company as part of its deal with Transamerica.

In January, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had signed an over USD 2 billion deal with Transamerica to administer the latter's life insurance, annuity, supplemental health insurance, and workplace voluntary benefits products.

It covered managing administration of more than 10 million policies.

More than 430 former Transamerica employees now work for TCS at this new St Petersburg facility (in Florida) as part of recruiting and investing in more than 2,200 Transamerica jobs across the US in multiple locations, the Indian software services giant said in a statement.

"TCS will occupy several floors of Transamerica's building at 570 Carillon Parkway in St Petersburg, as part of a multi-year agreement with Transamerica. The St Petersburg office is a new US business centre for TCS, adding to the over 1,000 employees already serving American businesses throughout the state," it added.

TCS said it has invested nearly USD 3 billion in the US over the past three years and has been among the top two IT services job creators in the country.

"TCS is a leading industry employer in the US, striving to help American companies like Transamerica to digitally transform their business and capitalise on rapidly evolving customer demands," TCS President and Global Head (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Platforms) Suresh Muthuswami said.

"We look forward to partnering with St Petersburg's city, state and local organizations to further build upon our business and community impact," he added.

The company said it has made tremendous community impact in Florida over past several years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TCS Tata consultancy services

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka