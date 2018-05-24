3.14 expands to China, hires George Zhang as Country Manager

By Online MI

3.14, India’s leading ad network, has hired George Zhang as Country Manager, China. The office will be based in Beijing. George comes with an experience of over 4 years in the ad tech space and has worked at companies like Cheetah Mobile and Yeah Mobi in the past.



George’s experience in searching potential business opportunities with app developers and publishers will help the company in finding bigger opportunities in the region. Dinesh Kumar, Head of Marketing echoes the same “China is one of our most important markets in Asia and, with George now in place, we are confident of continued growth there.”

Ashish Kumar,Head of Operations at 3.14 said: “For us, it is the right strategy at the right time. The industry experience and market understanding which George brings with him is exactly what we were looking for. We are very happy to have him onboard and am pretty sure he will do wonders for us.”

The move comes at a time when the company plans to expand its presence globally with Beijing being their first step. 3.14 has already been working with a few of the ad-tech companies and app developers in China including Mobvista, Apus and Avazu amongst others. Through this step, they plan to further strengthen their position in the region.



George, said: “What really excites me about this role is that I will get a chance to build something from scratch. China, as a market has incredible potential, both in terms of supply as well as demand. There is a culture of app development across the country and most of the developers have user base spread across the globe. Most of the industry giants have already set foot in the region and it is high time for others to follow.”



Sahil Chalana, investor and mentor, said, “It is absolutely imperative to have local presence. We have been dealing with international clients for quite sometime now so we know that. Beijing, being at the centre of innovation in the ad-tech space was obviously the first place to set up an office in. We plan to open up more offices in other key areas.”



The company plans to follow up with sales offices around the globe including Jakarta, San Francisco, Seoul and Dubai amongst others to ensure smoother operations and better client servicing. They already have offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.



About 3.14

3dot14 is a performance marketing network working with advertisers across the globe and enabling them to find the right users on desktop and mobile. Since their inception in 2013, they have been disruptors in the digital marketing space by providing higher engagements across channels at lowest possible costs.

Source: 3dot14