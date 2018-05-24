Home Business

China plans to cut import tariffs on some consumer goods from July 1: Bloomberg

China plans to cut import tariffs on some consumer products ranging from food and cosmetics as early as July 1, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.

Published: 24th May 2018 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Imports are seen at a supermarket in Shanghai, China April 3, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)

BEIJING: China plans to cut import tariffs on some consumer products ranging from food and cosmetics as early as July 1, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.

The tariff reductions will apply to more product lines than similar cuts on around 200 items announced last year, Bloomberg said, citing the sources.

The move would be in step with Beijing's pledges to its trade partners - including the United States - that China will take steps to increase imports.

The precise composition of the cuts has not been finalised yet, and is still subject to approval by the State Council, or the cabinet, according to Bloomberg.

The State Council and the finance ministry did not immediately respond to faxed requests for comment.

In March, Premier Li Keqiang said in his annual work report that China will expand imports and lower import duties on automobiles and some everyday consumer goods as part of China's opening up.

Earlier this week, Beijing said it would cut import tariffs on the majority of autos to 15 percent from 25 percent, effective from July 1. Duties on auto parts would be cut to 6 percent from mostly around 10 percent.

The planned tariff cuts on consumer goods will affect food, medicine, health products and cosmetics, among other items, Bloomberg cited one of its sources as saying.

The cuts also would be in line with Beijing's goal of boosting domestic consumption to support growth as the world's second-biggest economy slows.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China import tariffs Bloomberg

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The film follows Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by a pack of wolves as he follows the rules of the jungle.
Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch talk about 'Mowgli'
Actor John Abraham (File | PTI)
Where in a film would you get a villain to be a satellite?: John Abraham
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day