Home Business

Jet Airways posts Rs 1,039 crore loss as fuel rates zoom

The continuing rise in fuel prices driven by the global increase in the value of crude oil, has resulted in airlines taking a beating.

Published: 24th May 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The continuing rise in fuel prices driven by the global increase in the value of crude oil, has resulted in airlines taking a beating.

Naresh Goyal-promoted Jet Airways on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter due to the sharp rise in fuel costs and a depreciating rupee. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 602.42 crore in the year-ago period.

“Financial performance during the quarter was weaker due to the continuing increase in the price of Brent fuel without a corresponding increase in airfares, as well as mark-to-market adjustments due to a weaker rupee,” Jet Airways chief executive officer Vinay Dube said in a statement. 

Meanwhile, the carrier’s total income also declined by 3.44 per cent to Rs 6,055 crore during the quarter, against Rs 6,271.21 crore in the same quarter last year, it said in a regulatory filing.

The main component of the hit to margins however, remained high fuel rates. According to the company, fuel expenses rose by a sharp 31 per cent to Rs 2,063.34 crore, against Rs 1,282.41 crore.

For the entire financial year 2017-18, the airline reported a standalone net loss of Rs 767.62 crore, against a net profit of Rs 1,482.52 crore record the previous year, the company said. 

The company’s CEO also said Jet Airways is focused on undertaking steps to create a healthier business by lowering costs, increasing operational reliability etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day