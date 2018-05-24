Home Business

Jet Airways shares hit 52-week low on weak earnings

Shares of Jet Airways  plunged over 12 per cent after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter.

Published: 24th May 2018

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Jet Airways today plunged over 12 per cent after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter.

The company's scrip tumbled 10.57 per cent to Rs 376.60 -- its 52-week low -- on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company slumped 12.12 to hit a one-year low of Rs 370.05.

Jet Airways yesterday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter due to rise in oil prices and weaker rupee.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 602.42 crore in the year-ago period, as per the company's filing on BSE.

The total income also declined by 3.44 per cent to Rs 6,055 crore during the quarter, against Rs 6,271.21 crore in the same quarter last year, as per the filing.

