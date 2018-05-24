Home Business

JM Financial’s real estate arm to raise Rs 750 crore through issue of NCD

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd, the NBFC arm of the JM Financial Group , which provides financial services to real estate developers, said it is seeking to raise Rs 750 crore from a public issue of non-convertible debentures on May 28. 

“Our NCD issue is a significant step to optimise funding costs and maintain a diverse funding portfolio that will enable us to achieve funding stability and liquidity in a fast-growing market full of opportunities,” said Shashwat Belapurkar, CEO, JM Financial Credit Solutions.

There has been an increase in need for funds among real estate developers after the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, which will cause wholesale financing by NBFCs to grow at 23 per cent to 26 per cent CAGR over the next two years to Rs 2 lakh crore by fiscal 2019, according to an April report by CRISIL.

Over the next five years, CRISIL expects NBFCs assets to grow by 20 per cent to 25 per cent CAGR from FY17 to FY22, the report stated.

The company said it will issue its secured NCDs at a face value of Rs 1000, with a base issue size of Rs 300 crores with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 450 crore.

The tranche I issue will aggregate to Rs 750 crore, within the shelf limit of Rs 2000 crore, the company said in a statement.

For the FY18, the company’s loan book stood at Rs 7,338.88 crore as compared to Rs 5,658.15 crore in FY17.

