Home Business

Petrol price over Rs 85 in Mumbai, crosses Rs 80 in Kolkata

In Delhi and Chennai, petrol was sold for Rs 77.47 and Rs 80.42 per litre respectively, according to data on the website of Indian Oil Corp.

Published: 24th May 2018 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol prices in Chennai rose to Rs 80 per litre on Wednesday (Express Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Petrol price in Mumbai breached the Rs 85 a litre mark on Thursday and sold at Rs 85.29 per litre.

The price of the fuel is already at an all-time high in Mumbai along with Delhi and Chennai and is now creating new benchmarks daily.

In Delhi and Chennai, petrol was sold for Rs 77.47 and Rs 80.42 per litre respectively, according to data on the website of Indian Oil Corp.

Kolkata on Thursday joined the club with petrol prices over Rs 80 per litre, at Rs 80.12, the highest in nearly four years.

The persistent rise in transport fuel prices in the country is largely attributed to the surge in crude oil prices and high excise duty. The price of Brent crude oil is currently over $79 per barrel.

There have been demands for government intervention to curb the price rise.

Diesel prices, which have already reached unprecedented levels, set new records across the country. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, it was sold at Rs 68.53, Rs 71.08, Rs 72.96 and Rs 72.35 per litre respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fuel price hike diesel petrol price

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The film follows Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by a pack of wolves as he follows the rules of the jungle.
Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch talk about 'Mowgli'
Actor John Abraham (File | PTI)
Where in a film would you get a villain to be a satellite?: John Abraham
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day