Tata Motors Q4 net profit down nearly 50% to Rs  2,176 crore

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a 50 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at `2,176 crore for the quarter ended March, 2018 as against a profit of `4,336 crore a year ago.

The dip in profit was despite the company’s consolidated income from operations grew to about `91,279 crore compared to `78,746 crore last year. According to the company, the fourth quarter net profit fell on account of higher expenses and a one-time impairment charge for certain product development programmes.

“In the near-term, the challenges of market, technology and geopolitical uncertainties are likely to persist,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors.The company reported a one-time loss of `1,641 crore on account of undisclosed programmes. Besides, the company also invested heavily — `2,113 crore — towards new vehicles and technology during the quarter under review. “We invested for growth, launched exciting new products and established landmark partnerships,” he added.

Jaguar Land Rover, which contributes about 90 per cent of the company’s revenue, is facing tough times in the UK, which the company is attempting to make up from the retail sales in markets like China.For the full fiscal FY18, consolidated net profit rose by 18 per cent to `9,091 crore from `7,666 crore in FY17.Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter stood at `19,779 croe as against `15,080 crore the previous year.

The company reported a loss of `500 crore in its standalone business, which was due to exceptional investments and impairment of assets. But the company hopes for a turnaround in its domestic business, which according to Chandrasekaran gained market share both in commercial and passenger vehicles.