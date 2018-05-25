Fuel prices continue to rise in Maharashtra for 12th consecutive day

By UNI

MUMBAI: The fuel prices continued to rise for the 12th straight day on Friday with petrol and diesel prices hiked by 36 and 22 paise, respectively.

In Mumbai the petrol price was at Rs 85.65 per litre and diesel was at Rs 73.18 per litre.

The country's most expensive petrol-diesel was in Amravati, where the petrol was of Rs 86.88 per litre and diesel Rs 74.33 followed by Sindhudurg--Petrol Rs 86.67 per litre and diesel 73.11 per litre respectively.

In Aurangabad, petrol price was Rs 86.59 and diesel Rs 74.22.

The fuel prices have been rising as the crude oil price in the international market is continuously going upwards.

The weakness of Rupee against the US dollar, has affected the rupee-dollar exchange rate, putting pressure on the prices here.

Meanwhile, the Niti Aayog has suggested a formula to the state government of slashing down VAT on petrol and diesel.