Home Business

Government orders out of turn coal to PSUs; private plants to be hit

In a May 24 letter to Coal India, the Coal Ministry said there may be an increased demand for coal due to a surge in demand during peak summer.

Published: 25th May 2018 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India will close down high-risk mines that are beyond mitigation. (File photo | AP)

Image for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a jolt to private power producers, the government has ordered Coal India Ltd to make 'out-of-turn' allotment of scarce coal to central and state electricity generation companies.

The order follows a Coal Ministry directive earlier this month that instructed companies like Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd to deploy rakes of coal only for power plants and not other users like captive power plants of private industries.

In a May 24 letter to Coal India, the Coal Ministry said there may be an increased demand for coal due to a surge in demand during peak summer.

Power generation in April, it said, "has been more than the programmed generation and this, in turn, may lead to a more than anticipated increase in demand of coal from the power sector.

" "In order to avoid possible shortage of coal at thermal power plants it has been decided that wherever it is operationally feasible based on various factors like coal stock availability, where suitable transport arrangements are in place etc, out of turn coal allotment may be made to state and central PSU (electricity) generation companies (Gencos) to meet the surged coal requirement for power generation," the ministry said in the letter, reviewed by PTI.

Industry sources said a coal shortage looms in India as demand for electricity is expected to hit record peaks during summer months.

Also, Coal India Ltd has lagged in meeting surge in demand.

Out of turn allocation would have a direct bearing on coal allocation under the ambitious scheme named SHAKTI or the Scheme to Harness and Allocate Koyla (Coal) Transparently in India, as well as that done through e-auction.

Under the SHAKTI scheme, fuel was to be allocated to power plants holding letters of assurance (LoAs).

Sources said coal allocation under these is under threat as Coal India has been failing to meet its production target and would not supply the scarce fuel to PSUs on priority.

The move to divert fuel from coal starved power projects would take a heavy toll on the already ailing sector, they said, adding the government continues to back PSUs at the cost of independent power producers in coal allocation.

Plant Load Factor or average capacity utilisation of state-owned NTPC plants is over 70 per cent while independent power producers (which are essentially private firms) are bleeding at 55 per cent PLF.

Coal Ministry has admitted to coal shortage even after making tall claims of rise in production, they said, adding it has now directed Coal India to supply fuel out of turn to PSUs to keep them running and prevent losses, all this at the cost of the private sector.

The move comes at a time when power producers are under tremendous stress and struggling to keep the projects afloat, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coal India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka