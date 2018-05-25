Home Business

How Meghan Markle made gold sales jump in US

The Meghan Markle effect has spread to yellow gold jewellery, helping boost United States sales in the first quarter of 2018 with further gains expected, jewellers said.

Published: 25th May 2018 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

The Meghan Markle effect has spread to yellow gold jewellery, helping boost United States sales in the first quarter of 2018 with further gains expected, jewellers said. (Photo: Reuters)

By Reuters

NEW YORK: The Meghan Markle effect has spread to yellow gold jewellery, helping boost United States sales in the first quarter of 2018 with further gains expected, jewellers said.

The first three months of the year were the strongest first quarter for gold jewellery demand in the United States since 2009, according to the World Gold Council. Sellers say that is due in no small part to the public's fascination with American actor Meghan Markle, who was engaged to Britain's Prince Harry last November and who married him in a dazzling ceremony on Saturday.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, favours yellow gold.

“Around that time (of the engagement), we started seeing more sales of yellow gold and the last couple months it’s increased more," David Borochov, of New York-based R&R Jewelers, said on Thursday. “Yellow gold jewellery sales have risen about 30 percent this year.”

For the last 15 years, white gold, silver and platinum have been the metals of choice for jewellery and couples tying the knot, jewellers said. Over the last few years, rose gold has become a favourite, while yellow gold was considered outdated.

Borochov said he typically sells about 70 to 80 percent in white gold and platinum, and 20 to 30 percent in yellow and rose gold. He expects the latter to increase.

“We saw an increase of about 20 percent (in yellow gold jewellery sales) from the beginning of the year,” said Nerik Shimunov, owner of Crown Jewelers in New York, which specializes in custom jewellery pieces for celebrities.

Meghan and Harry told the BBC in November that yellow gold is her favourite; her engagement ring is set in that metal.

Gold jewellery sales at Chicago-based Daniel Levy Jewelry increased by 10 percent after the engagement, “primarily because of the surplus of white gold,” said Daniel Levy, though he noted a recognizable shift to yellow gold.

Celebrity purchases influence jewellery sales, said Alistair Hewitt, the World Gold Council’s director of market intelligence. Council research from 2016 found that 22 percent of U.S. women buying jewellery or luxury fashion were inspired by magazines and newspapers, with another 11 percent citing influence from celebrities.

“It would not be surprising to see the coverage of the royal wedding – including the choice of engagement ring and wedding band – influence shoppers’ behaviour,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Meghan Markle gold United States

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka