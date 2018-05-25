Home Business

L&T Construction bags Rs 3,191 crore order for Dhaka Metro

Published: 25th May 2018 11:21 AM

Larsen and Toubro | Reuters File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said L&T Construction has bagged a Rs 3,191 crore order from Dhaka Mass Transit Company for construction of a railway line for Dhaka Metro.

L&T said it has secured the order in JV with Marubeni Corporation (Japan) through an international competitive bidding process.

"The railways strategic business group of L&T Construction's transportation infrastructure business has won a major design and build order from the Dhaka Mass Transit Company (DMTC) worth Rs 3,191 crore for electrical and mechanical systems package of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (MRT - line 6)," the firm said in a BSE filing.

Line 6 is the first route of the Mass Rapid Transit system in Bangladesh.

The project is funded by the Japan International Corporation agency (JICA) through bilateral aid from Japan to Bangladesh.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,339.90 apiece, up 0.09 per cent, on BSE.

