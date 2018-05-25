L&T Construction bags Rs 3,191 crore order for Dhaka Metro

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said L&T Construction has bagged a Rs 3,191 crore order from Dhaka Mass Transit Company for construction of a railway line for Dhaka Metro.

L&T said it has secured the order in JV with Marubeni Corporation (Japan) through an international competitive bidding process.

"The railways strategic business group of L&T Construction's transportation infrastructure business has won a major design and build order from the Dhaka Mass Transit Company (DMTC) worth Rs 3,191 crore for electrical and mechanical systems package of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (MRT - line 6)," the firm said in a BSE filing.

Line 6 is the first route of the Mass Rapid Transit system in Bangladesh.

The project is funded by the Japan International Corporation agency (JICA) through bilateral aid from Japan to Bangladesh.

