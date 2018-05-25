Nifty, Sensex end higher as rupee firms up

Indian shares ended higher on Friday helped by gains in financials such as HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, after the rupee firmed up against the dollar in late trade.

The Reserve Bank of India may have sold USD/INR currency futures, NewsRise Financial reported, citing dealers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.76 percent higher at 34,924.87 while the broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.87 percent at 10,605.15.

The BSE index gained 0.22 percent for the week while the NSE index rose 0.18 percent. Both indexes registered a seventh weekly gain in nine.