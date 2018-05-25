Union Bank posts 18% rise in Q4 profit, asset quality improves

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Tamil Nadu-based City Union Bank Ltd clocked an 18 per cent increase in fourth-quarter net profit to Rs 152 crore due to a marginal improvement in credit quality and an increase in net interest margin to 4.4 per cent.However, the company posted a 20 basis points uptick in gross non-performing assets to 3.03 per cent for the year 2017-18 due to slippages in the steel and textile sectors.

“While our NPA has improved quarter on quarter, certain loans in the steel and textile industry impacted our NPA for the last year. This year we have laid thrust on improving credit quality and recovery of non-performing assets,” said N Kamakodi, MD & CEO, City Union Bank to The New Indian Express.

More than 10 per cent of the company’s total advances have been extended to the textile sector, while the steel sector comprises of 5 per cent of its total advances, according to City Union Bank’s loan book as of March 31, 2018.

“Last year, (2016-17) we recovered Rs 195 crore worth of NPA and this year, we’d recovered Rs 265 crores. However, our normal NPA levels stand at 1.8 per cent, which we think will take a few years more to get back to,” Kamakodi added.The company posted 6.99 per cent rise in total income to Rs 990.48 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 925.75 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income increased by 18 per cent to Rs 368 crore from Rs 311 crore last year.City Union Bank also said its board has approved bonus issue in the ratio of 1:10, i.e. one equity share for every 10 equity shares held as on record date.