Bank of Baroda records net loss of Rs 3,102 crore

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday announced that it has recordd a net loss of Rs 3,102.34 crore for the March quarter of previous financial year 2017-18.

According to the bank, a major cause for the loss was an increase in provisioning for mounting bad loans. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 154.72 crore during the same period of the previous year.

Provisions for bad loans jumped to Rs 7,052.53 crore in the March quarter, from Rs 2,425.07 crore during the same period a year ago.

Total income dropped to Rs 12,735.16 crore in the last quarter of FY18 from Rs 12,852.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Asset quality of the bank worsened as gross NPAs or bad loans surged to 12.26 per cent of gross advances as on March 31, 2018.