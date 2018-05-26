Home Business

ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar gets SEBI notice in Videocon loan case

In a setback to ICICI Bank and its MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, market regulator SEBI has initiated adjudication proceedings against them in the controversial Videocon loan case.

Published: 26th May 2018 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

ICICI Bank Chief Chanda Kochhar (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  In a setback to ICICI Bank and its MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, market regulator SEBI has initiated adjudication proceedings against them in the controversial Videocon loan case.

The bank, in an exchange filing on Friday, said the SEBI notice was issued on Thursday and that it will submit appropriate responses in accordance with regulations.

“The MD & CEO and the Bank received a notice from SEBI on May 24, 2018, under Rule 4(1) of SCR (Procedure for Holding Inquiry and imposing penalties by Adjudicating Officer) Rules requiring responses on matters relating to alleged non-compliance with certain provisions of the erstwhile Listing Agreement and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,” the bank said in the filing.

The notice has been issued based on information furnished by the bank and Kochhar to diverse queries made by SEBI concerning dealings between the bank and Videocon and certain dealings allegedly between Videocon Group and NuPower, “an entity in which Deepak Kochhar, spouse of MD & CEO has economic interests,” ICICI said.

As per SEBI norms, while holding an inquiry, the adjudicating officer can summon not only Chanda Kochhar, but also those acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case to give evidence or to produce any document relevant to the matter.

The officer is also empowered to impose penalties, the quantum of which will be based on the amount of disproportionate gains or the amount of losses caused to investors and based on the repetitive nature of the default.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch