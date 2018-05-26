Mother Dairy to spend Rs 175 crore for distribution centre in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), has lined up investments of Rs 175 crore to set up a modern dairy and a central distribution centre in Odisha.

“While Rs 150 crore will be invested for setting up the state-of-the-art dairy plant, another Rs 25 crore will be spent for the distribution centre,” said NDDB Chairman Dilip Rath on Friday.

Stating that both the projects are planned to be launched in a composite form from the same place, Rath said around 15 acres has been sought from the state government at a suitable location in Bhubaneswar on lease.

The central distribution facility would be useful for collecting and marketing farm produce in a scientific and hygienic manner to get the best price for farmers, he said, adding that the dairy plant would be operational within 18 months of allotment of land and the distribution centre will be ready in seven months.

Saugata Mitra, Director, Mother Dairy, said the aim is to strengthen our farmer connect to enhance the fruit and vegetable procurement from Odisha.

“Our interventions at the farm level have already started showing results and we now plan to enhance our farmer strength in larger interest of the farming community. We are aggressively pursuing to add 1,000 more farmers to our network by the end of this fiscal,” he said, adding, the company will hit a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore this financial year on the back of geographical and product expansion as well as new product development.

The firm has set up a food processing plant in Jharkhand, and it is setting up a milk procurement and processing plant in Bihar.