Received no new whistleblower complaints, says Infosys

Reports had said a whistleblower has written to market regulator Sebi complaining against Infosys and raised questions around the company signing agreements for mutual release of claims.

Published: 26th May 2018 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT major Infosys today said it has not received complaints through the whistleblower mechanism which allegedly raised certain issues related to the company.

Reports had said a whistleblower has written to market regulator Sebi complaining against Infosys and raised questions around the company signing agreements for mutual release of claims with three of its former three directors, including ex-Chairman R Seshasayee.

In a regulatory filing today, Infosys said it has not received the alleged complaint through whistleblower mechanism and that "all complaints received through the whistleblower mechanism of the company are dealt with in accordance with the company's Whistleblower Policy".

It added: "There is no matter at this point that requires the company to make any disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

We will make disclosures as mandated from time to time, as per our obligations under the SEBI Listing Regulations and the Company's Disclosure Policy."

Infosys

