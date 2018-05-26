Home Business

Thoothukudi has opened up the tale of a serial polluter

Tamil Nadu’s coastal town of Thoothukudi is slowly limping back to normalcy after indiscriminate police firing last Tuesday claimed 13 lives.

Published: 26th May 2018 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Gurbir Singh 
Express News Service

Tamil Nadu’s coastal town of Thoothukudi is slowly limping back to normalcy after indiscriminate police firing last Tuesday claimed 13 lives.

The police repression of people demanding an end to the pollution of their soil and water has shocked the conscience of the nation. Images of a policeman standing atop a police vehicle and picking off protestors with his gun, will not be easily forgotten.

Unfortunately, it takes a huge human tragedy to get things moving. The Madras High Court has stayed Sterlite’s expansion plans which seek to double copper production to 8 lakh tonnes per annum. And after all the procrastination, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the closure of the copper plant. 

Sterlite Industries, its owner London-registered Vedanta Resources Plc, and chairman Anil Aggarwal are shaken up but are willing to bide their time. They are veterans of many environmental protests. Vedanta founder Anil Aggarwal is, after all, a crisis-hardened businessman who has risen from a small-time scrap dealer. 

SORDID HISTORY 

It is not the first protests or deaths that Sterlite had to deal with in Tuticorin. Sterlite set up shop in Tuticorin after its bid to install a copper smelter in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra failed in 1993. The TN factory was first closed in November 1998 after the Madras High court found evidence of a gas leak and arsenic poising of the soil. 

Production got going after a few days and the company expanded both capacity and environmental violations. Again in 20 September 2010, reacting to a writ petition by the National Trust for a Clean Environment, the Madras High Court shut the plant.

Production again resumed till a massive gas leak in March 2013 saw people suffocating and suffering from eye irritation and even miscarriages.

The Pollution Board closed the plant, but Sterlite denied any wrongdoing. The dispute finally went up to the Supreme Court, which ruled that the plant “did pollute the environment through emissions which did not conform to the standards laid down by the TNPCB…”. But once again Sterlite was let off the hook. The court allowed it to resume production with a fine of Rs 100 crore.

Despite all the environmental brouhaha, the London-headquartered Vedanta Resources Plc, of which Sterlite is a subsidiary, has grown rapidly reporting a 33 percent rise in revenue to $15.4 billion, and a surge in operating profit to $ 4.1 billion for financial year 2017-18. But its record as a corporate citizen has hardly been exemplary. 

SERIAL POLLUTER

Vedanta fought and lost a long battle for bauxite mining rights in the Nyamgiri Hills, in the Kalahandi district of Orissa. When it got its regulatory permissions, it had not contended with the local Donghria Kondh tribal people who regarded the Hills as their soul and God, and who refused to let the company in.

The battle went to the Supreme Court, which in 2013 interestingly ruled that the local people should take a call.  All the village councils voted against the project. 

Last year Zambian farmers sought damages before a London court claiming that Vedanta subsidiary Konkola Copper Mines had destroyed their land and livelihood by polluting local water resources. 

Looking at Vedanta’s sordid history of repression and environmental damage, it is obvious that collusion at all levels of government has been the order of the day. It is therefore refreshing to know that there are those who have taken corporate action against Vedanta. In 2010, the Church of England sold its $5.06 million stake, while a Norwegian Fund too exited in protest in 2007.

“We are not satisfied that Vedanta has shown, or is likely in future to show, the level of respect for human rights and local communities that we expect,” the Church of England said in a statement. 

The two most common arguments used to bend the law are: shutdowns will extinguish jobs; and, the heavy investments already made will be lost. In fact, if Vedanta and its polluting ways are not stopped, the loss of jobs and lives will be much more severe as illustrated in recent days in Thoothukudi. 

Arguing that shutting polluters is impractical as heavy investments will be lost is even more specious. It was used in the case of Sterlite by the apex court who limited itself to fining the company heavily. 

As we have seen, thanks to official collusion, the Rs 100 crore fine proved to be no deterrent. If the Korean heavyweight steelmaker POSCO had to leave the country after committing $12 billion investments, why should Vedanta get special ‘protective’ treatment? 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale