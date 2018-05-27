Home Business

AIIMS gets green nod for developing Rs 2,163 crore super-speciality blocks in Delhi

State-owned NBCC will be implementing the proposed project that will come up in an area of 60,500 square metre in the JPNATC campus-II at Safdarjung Enclave.

Published: 27th May 2018 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has received green nod for developing super-speciality blocks at Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC) in the national capital at a cost of Rs 2,163 crore.

State-owned NBCC will be implementing the proposed project that will come up in an area of 60,500 square metre in the JPNATC campus-II at Safdarjung Enclave.

The construction work is expected to be completed in four years.

In a letter to NBCC, Union Environment Ministry said that it has given the environment clearance to the AIIMS' proposed project with certain riders.

The clearance has been given after taking into account the recommendations of an internal expert committee.

The land acquisition has been done for the proposed site. The cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 2,163 crore. As per the proposal, the project will comprise of constructing five blocks with 184 beds. Maximum  height of the building will be 38 metre.

The building will accommodate various departments such as Extension of Trauma, Digestive Diseases, Spine, ENT, Endocrine, Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders, BMT and Kidney Transplant, Research centre, Rehabilitation Centre, OPD, Radio-diagnosis, Central Service labs among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIIMS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale