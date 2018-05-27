Home Business

Fuel prices continue to rise for 14th consecutive day

The revised petrol prices in metropolitan cities are- Delhi: Rs 78.12 per litre; Mumbai: 85.93; Kolkata: 80.76 and Chennai: 81.11.

Published: 27th May 2018 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Ashwin Prasath | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Driving to work every day is set to burn an even bigger hole in commuters' pockets across the nation as fuel prices were hiked for a 14th straight day on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the cost of diesel per liter has been increased to 69.06 in Delhi: 68.90; 71.61 in Kolkata, 73.53 in Mumbai and 72.91 in Chennai.

As the Centre has come under fire over fuel price hike, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier assured the public that the government will soon take out a solution to tackle the situation.

He further pointed out that less production of oil in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and hike in crude oil price in the international market are some of the factors affecting the fuel price.

In April, Pradhan had said the Centre and the state governments have been considering bringing the petroleum products under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax.

Fuel prices petrol price diesel price Dharmendra Pradhan

