Fuel prices surges for 15th day, touches Rs 78. 27 in Delhi, Chennai Rs 81.11

The revised petrol prices in metropolitan cities are- Delhi: Rs 78.27 per litre; Mumbai: 86.08; Kolkata: 80.76 and Chennai: 81.11.

A petrol pump employee serves a customer at a fuel station as fuel prices reached the highest-ever in Mumbai on Wednesday. | PTI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices continue to touch another peak for the 15th consecutive day, with the key transportation fuel being sold at Rs 78. 27 per litre in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the cost of diesel per liter has also been increased and the revised prices in Delhi are - Rs 69.17 and Mumbai Rs 73.64 per litre.

As the Centre has come under fire over fuel price hike, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier assured the public that the government will soon take out a solution to tackle the situation.

He further pointed out that less production of oil in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and hike in crude oil price in the international market are some of the factors affecting the fuel price.

In April, Pradhan had said the Centre and the state governments have been considering bringing the petroleum products under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax.

