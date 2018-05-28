Key Indian equity indices open higher at 145.23 points

By IANS

MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices on Monday opened on higher note.



The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), was trading 145.23 points or 0.42 per cent higher soon after opening.



The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 57.60 points or 0.54 per cent higher at 10,662.75 points.



The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 35,074.32 points, was trading at 35,070.10 points (at 9.22 a.m.), higher 145.23 points or 0.42 per cent from the previous day's close at 34,924.87 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 35,100.90 points and a low of 35,006.50 points in the trade so far.