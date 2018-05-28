Home Business

Reliance Communications plea against insolvency to be heard by NCLAT tomorrow 

The NCLAT will hear tomorrow the plea of Reliance Communications which has challenged NCLT's decision to start insolvency proceedings against it.

Published: 28th May 2018 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

A man opens the shutter of a shop painted with an advertisement of Reliance Communications in Mumbai. File photo | Reuters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NCLAT will hear tomorrow the plea of Reliance Communications which has challenged NCLT's decision to start insolvency proceedings against it on a petition by Swedish telecom equipment major Ericsson.

The plea of Anil Ambani-run RCom was mentioned today before the bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), seeking an urgent hearing on the issue.

It has directed that the matter be listed for hearing tomorrow.

"The appeals filed in the NCLAT against the NCLT orders admitting RCOM, RITL and RTL to the debt resolution process and appointment of the Interim Resolution Professional, were mentioned for urgent hearing today," RCom said in a regulatory filing.

It added: "The NCLAT has fixed the appeals for hearing tomorrow, May 29, 2018.

"Major lenders, including China Development Bank, State Bank of India and Standard Chartered Bank, have been formally impleaded to the appeal proceedings before NCLAT, it added.

Last week, RCom had approached the appellate tribunal along with its subsidiaries - Reliance Telecom Limited (RTL) and Reliance Infratel Limited (RITL) .

On May 15, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had admitted an insolvency petition filed by Ericsson against Reliance Communications and two of its subsidiaries seeking to recover unpaid dues.

Ericsson, which had signed a 7-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage RCom's nationwide telecom network, had alleged that it had not been paid the dues.

Last September, the Swedish company had filed a petition in the NCLT's Mumbai bench seeking liquidation of the telecom operator to recover Rs 1,150 crore that RCom allegedly owes it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NCLAT Reliance Communications insolvency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title