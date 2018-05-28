Sensex, Nifty end higher; banks and oil firms gain

By Reuters

Indian shares ended higher for a third session on Monday, as lower crude prices and a firmer rupee lifted sentiment, with financial and oil stocks accounting for much of the gains.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.79 percent higher at 10,688.65 while the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.69 percent to 35,165.48.

HDFC Bank Ltd ended 1.5 percent higher while Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd rose 5.4 percent.

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which posted quarterly results on Friday, was the top percentage gainer on the indexes, ending 7.1 percent higher.