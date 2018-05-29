Home Business

CBI books Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, others for violating norms to get international flying licenses

Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes allegedly approached government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 rule of aviation and change in regulatory policies, the agency has alleged.

Published: 29th May 2018

By Express News Service

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes and others over alleged violation of norms for getting international flying licenses on Tuesday. According to the sources, CBI is carrying out searches in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru etc in the case.

A CBI official said the case is related to alleged violation of norms by directors of the aviation company for relaxation of 5/20 rules in the aviation sector to get licenses for international operations, as well as violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB)rules, they said.

The 5/20 rule says that a company needs five years of experience and 20 aircraft to become eligible for the license. 

Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes allegedly approached government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 rule of aviation and change in regulatory policies, the agency has alleged.

