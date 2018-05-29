Home Business

CBI books AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, others for violating norms to get international flying licenses

Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes allegedly approached government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 rule of aviation and change in regulatory policies, the agency has alleged.

Published: 29th May 2018 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

AirAsia group chief Tony Fernandes. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes and others over alleged violation of norms for getting international flying licenses on Tuesday. According to the sources, CBI is carrying out searches in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru etc in the case.

A CBI official said the case is related to alleged violation of norms by directors of the aviation company for relaxation of 5/20 rules in the aviation sector to get licenses for international operations, as well as violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB)rules, they said.

The 5/20 rule says that a company needs five years of experience and 20 aircraft to become eligible for the license. 

Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes allegedly approached government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 rule of aviation and change in regulatory policies, the agency has alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air asia Tony Fernandes flying license

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon