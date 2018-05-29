Global cues, profit booking subdue equity indices; Sensex trades lower by 41 points

Home Business

Broadly negative Asian markets, along with profit booking subdued the Indian equity indices during the morning trade session on Tuesday.

Published: 29th May 2018

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai. (File | Reuters)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Broadly negative Asian markets, along with profit booking subdued the Indian equity indices during the morning trade session on Tuesday.

According to market observers, heavy selling was witnessed in banking, healthcare and metal stocks.

Around 9.35 a.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,675.60 points -- down by 13.05 points or 0.12 per cent -- from its previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,213.14 points, traded at 35,123.52 points -- lower by 41.96 points or 0.12 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,165.48 points.

Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,232.44 points and a low of 35,095.89 points during the intra-day trade.

On Monday -- the previous trade session -- both the indices closed in the positive territory for the third consecutive session, as the expected on time arrival of the Southwest monsoon over India's mainland as well as a fall in global crude oil prices enhanced investors risk taking appetite.

Consequently, the NSE Nifty50 closed at 10,688.65 points -- up 83.50 points or 0.79 per cent -- from the previous close of 10,605.15 points

Similarly, the barometer S&P BSE Sensex settled in the green. It had opened at 35,074.32 points and closed at 35,165.48 points, higher by 240.61 points or 0.69 per cent from the previous close of 34,924.87 points.

--IANS

rv/in

