HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri figures in Barron's top 30 global CEO list

By PTI

NEW DELHI: HDFC Bank's managing director Aditya Puri has figured in the top 30 global CEOs list published by Barron's.

The international publication has included Puri in this prestigious list for the fourth consecutive year, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

Puri's name figured with Jeff Bezos of Amazon; Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway; Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase; Larry Page of Alphabet; Reed Hastings of Netflix; Satya Nadella of Microsoft and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, it said.

"He turned a start-up into a banking giant and helped bring Indians into the modern financial era.

Even after 24 years at the helm, Puri, 67, elicits effusive praise from investors, with descriptions ranging from, one of the most impressive CEOs we have come across," the statement quoting Barron's said.

The career banker methodically built a start-up into India's second-largest private-sector bank by market value, it said.