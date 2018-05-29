Home Business

India's bankruptcy appeal court defers RCom-Ericsson case hearing

India's bankruptcy appeals court delayed a hearing of Reliance Communications' (RCom) plea seeking to overturn insolvency proceedings against the company to Wednesday.

Published: 29th May 2018 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

A man opens the shutter of a shop painted with an advertisement of Reliance Communications in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2015. | Reuters

By Reuters

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) move comes after local television stations reported that RCom had offered to pay 5 billion rupees to the Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson, which had dragged the Indian telecom company into bankruptcy courts.

The NCLAT has given RCom time until Wednesday to reach a settlement with Ericsson, the CNBC TV18 and ET Now channels reported.

Spokespeople for RCom and Ericsson in India did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Ericsson, which signed a seven-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage RCom's nationwide telecoms network, is seeking 11.55 billion rupees ($170.22 million) from RCom and two of its units.

