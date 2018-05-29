Home Business

Rs 20,000 crore GST refund pending with govt: FIEO

While claims of over Rs 7,000 crore were cleared in March, the amount in April is little over Rs 1,000 crore, President Ganesh Gupta said.

Published: 29th May 2018 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As much as Rs 20,000 crore is pending with the government on account of GST (Goods and Services tax) refund, creating liquidity crisis for exporters, FIEO today said.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ganesh Gupta said the delay in refund is mainly impacting small exporters who provide jobs in labour intensive sectors.

"Liquidity is a major area of concern particularly for MSME exporters who constitute the bulk of exports in high employment intensive sectors. The challenges on GST front are continuing though the fortnight clearance drive, which was highly successful, gave us the hope that refund will be provided on real time basis," he told reporters here.

While claims of over Rs 7,000 crore were cleared in March, the amount in April is little over Rs 1,000 crore, he said.

"As per our estimate, refund of over Rs 20,000 crore are pending on account of IGST (integrated GST) and ITC (input tax credit) and many exporters have not been able to file the refund of ITC due to technical glitches as input tax credit and exports happened in different months," he added.

Gupta said that the GST refund process has considerably "slowed down" and the federation has urged the Finance Minister to look into the refund problem and organise a clearance drive to liquidate the pendency and bring the refund process on track.

Majority of the problems, he said relate to ITC refund which have to be done by the states as well.

The manual intervention in the refund process has added to the transaction time and cost of exporters, he added.

"The provision that 90 per cent of ITC refund will be issued within seven days is not being implemented by tax authorities. Some of the states say that they do not have funds to clear the refund," Gupta said.

Further, he said after the incidents of bank frauds, banks have become extra cautious while providing credit to exporters.

Withdrawal of letter of offer and letter of comfort after the Nirav Modi fraud, has added to the cost of funds for exporters by 1-3 per cent, he said adding that while banks should adhere to the procedure, they have to be pro-active to the needs of the sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao