Home Business

Sudha Balakrishnan  is RBI’s first CFO 

The one-year-old search for RBI’s first Chief Financial Officer (CFO) has finally come to an end with the central bank appointing Sudha Balakrishnan earlier this month.

Published: 29th May 2018 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The one-year-old search for RBI’s first Chief Financial Officer (CFO) has finally come to an end with the central bank appointing Sudha Balakrishnan earlier this month.Balakrisnhan, a former executive of India’s first and largest depository—National Securities Depository Ltd—joins the apex bank in the first-of-its-kind post and will have a three-year term. The position of CFO equals that of an executive director, but RBI hasn’t put out any formal communication regarding the appointment.

As per reports, Balakrisnhan will be in charge of the government and bank accounts department, which processes government transactions like payments and revenue collections, and will oversee the central bank’s investments in India and abroad. The CFO will also be in charge of RBI’s balance sheet to ensure accounting policies and procedures comply with regulations.

The apex bank had first invited applications for the post last May, and later in October with some revised terms. The responsibilities listed included formulating the accounting policy of the bank, maintaining internal accounts and reporting financial results.Meanwhile, the RBI is also scouting for a candidate for the post of deputy governor, which fell vacant after SS Mundra retired last July.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao