Sudha Balakrishnan is RBI’s first Chief Financial Officer

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The one-year-old search for RBI’s first Chief Financial Officer (CFO) has finally come to an end with the central bank appointing Sudha Balakrishnan earlier this month. Balakrishnan, a former executive of India’s first and largest depository—National Securities Depository Ltd—joins the apex bank in the first-of-its-kind post and will have a three-year term. The position of CFO equals that of an executive director, but RBI hasn’t put out any formal communication regarding the appointment.

As per reports, Balakrishnan will be in charge of the government and bank accounts department, which processes government transactions like payments and revenue collections, and will oversee the central bank’s investments in India and abroad. The CFO will also be in charge of RBI’s balance sheet to ensure accounting policies and procedures comply with regulations.

The apex bank had first invited applications for the post last May, and later in October with some revised terms. The responsibilities listed included formulating the accounting policy of the bank, maintaining internal accounts and reporting financial results. Meanwhile, the RBI is also scouting for a candidate for the post of deputy governor, which fell vacant after SS Mundra retired last July.