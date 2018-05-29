Home Business

Volvo Cars commence bookings for XC40 in India

The model could be booked at any of the company's dealerships in the country with Rs 5 lakh deposit, it added.

Published: 29th May 2018 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Volvo logo. (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Swedish automaker Volvo Cars today said it has commenced pre-launch bookings of its upcoming model XC40 in India.

The company expects all of its first lot of 200 units to be pre-booked before the launch as the entry level SUV, Volvo Car India said in a statement.

The model could be booked at any of the company's dealerships in the country with Rs 5 lakh deposit, it added.

The company plans to launch the model on July 4.

Volvo Car India established its presence in India in 2007 and currently sells S60, S90, XC60, XC90, 40 Cross Country, V90 Cross Country and S60 Cross Country models in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
volvo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao