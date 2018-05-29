Volvo Cars commence bookings for XC40 in India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Swedish automaker Volvo Cars today said it has commenced pre-launch bookings of its upcoming model XC40 in India.

The company expects all of its first lot of 200 units to be pre-booked before the launch as the entry level SUV, Volvo Car India said in a statement.

The model could be booked at any of the company's dealerships in the country with Rs 5 lakh deposit, it added.

The company plans to launch the model on July 4.

Volvo Car India established its presence in India in 2007 and currently sells S60, S90, XC60, XC90, 40 Cross Country, V90 Cross Country and S60 Cross Country models in the country.