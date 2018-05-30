India’s first Gas Trading Hub to be a reality by end of year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposed Gas Trading Hub envisaged by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will be functional by the end of this calendar year. The Gas Trading Hub, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, has been initiated to encourage use of cleaner fuels by facilitating trading and supply of gas and ensuring fair price through market driven demand and supply forces.

“We are working on setting up Gas Trading Hub before the end of this year. Both the government and we want the gas trading hub to come into existence in the current calendar year itself. We have engaged global rating, research and advisory agency CRISIL for advising us in setting up the hub. They will advise us on framing regulations. The timeline set for them is 18 weeks from May 11,” said Satpal Garg, member of Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), speaking in Hyderabad during a road show of 9th City Gas Distribution Bidding Round held on Tuesday.

“The thinking behind setting up of gas trading hub is to create an Indian benchmark, ensure fair pricing and encourage the use of natural gas. The consultant will facilitate in development of a regulatory framework for operating the gas trading hub. This can be a physical or virtual. It will be an electronic trading hub and the location will depend on where the major pipelines are connected in the country,” Garg said, explaining the aim and location of the hub.

According to the PNGRB member, as the major gas pipelines are currently connected in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the hub is expected to come up in any one these locations.

Currently, the government fixes the price of the bulk of domestically produced natural gas. The price arrived at using price prevalent in gas-surplus nations like US, Canada, UK, and Russia, is USD 3.06 per million British thermal unit for six month period beginning April 1, while the cost of imported LNG into India is around $7.5.