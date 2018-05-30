Home Business

IndiGo flyers to pay more as airline announces surcharge

The airline will charge a sum of Rs 200 on routes less than 1000 km distance, and Rs 400 on routes longer than 1000 km distance on all domestic flights.

Published: 30th May 2018 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

IndiGo

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India's low-cost carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced fuel surcharges of up to Rs 400 to offset hike in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) in the country with effect from midnight of May 29.

The airline will charge a sum of Rs 200 on routes less than 1000 km distance, and Rs 400 on routes longer than 1000 km distance on all domestic flights.

"Aircraft fuel expenses represent the single largest item of IndiGo's total expenses, accounting for around 40 percent of the airline's cost of operation. Furthermore, the depreciating Indian Rupee is an additional cost burden on the Indian carriers. Given this scenario for a low-cost airline, levying a surcharge has become inevitable," the airline said in a statement.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer of IndiGo said with 25 percent rise in ATF prices in the current month, the airline is compelled to pass some of the increased cost burden to customers as a fuel surcharge.

"In the context of the past decade, where airfares in India have reduced by nearly 50 percent in real terms (i.e. adjusted for inflation), we are confident that this marginal increase in the form of fuel surcharge will not have any significant adverse impact on demand," Kumar said.

Kumar further assured that the move will not change IndiGo's positioning as a low-cost carrier.

The jet fuel accounts for 45 percent of an airline's cost of operation, which has increased nearly 30 percent over the last one year.

The unprecedented increase in ATF prices has triggered a call for bringing it under the purview of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). It is to be noted that all petroleum products are presently outside the territory of the GST.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IndiGo GST surcharge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners