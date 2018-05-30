Markets open in red on Wednesday; Sensex touches low of 35,735 points

By IANS

MUMBAI: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 34,876.13 points, which was the high point as well. The Sensex touched a low of 35,735.11 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 34,949.24 points.

The Sensex is trading at 34,742.80 down by 206.44 points or 0.59 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,579.00 points after closing at 10,633.30 points.

The Nifty is trading at 10,585.35 points in the morning.