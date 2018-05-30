Home Business

NCLAT allows Vedanta to make upfront payment of Rs 5,320 crore for Electrosteel

On May 17, NCLAT admitted the petition of Renaissance Steel challenging Vedanta's bid for debt-ridden Electrosteel.

Published: 30th May 2018 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Vedanta Ltd | Reuters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today allowed Vedanta Ltd to make an upfront payment of Rs 5,320 crore to lenders for acquisition of Electrosteel Steels.

A two-member bench also said this payment would be subject to the outcome of the petition filed by Renaissance Steel challenging Vedanta's bid.

"During the pendency, the parties may act as far the approved resolution plan and the resolution applicant may deposit the upfront amount to Committee of Creditors subject to the order of the appeal," the NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya said.

The bench also clarified that if Renaissance Steel wins the case, then the Committee of Creditors (CoC) will have to return the money to Vedanta.

The appellate tribunal also reserved its order over Renaissance Steel's petition.

On May 17, NCLAT admitted the petition of Renaissance Steel challenging Vedanta's bid for debt-ridden Electrosteel.

Renaissance Steel's resolution application was rejected by the CoC of Electrosteel Steels.

Earlier on May 1, NCLAT had directed maintaining status quo in the case pertaining to the sale of the debt-laden firm to Vedanta Ltd.

Renaissance had submitted before the NCLAT that Vedanta is not eligible to bid for Electrosteel under section 29 A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as one of Vedanta's affiliates in Zambia -- a unit of its UK-based parent Vedanta Resources Plc -- had been found guilty of criminal misconduct.

Electrosteel owes lenders more than Rs 13,000 crore, of which about Rs 5,000 crore is to State Bank of India alone.

Last month, the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had cleared Vedanta's Rs 5,320-crore resolution plan for Electrosteel, rejecting objections by Renaissance Steel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NCLAT National Company Law Appellate Tribunal Vedanta Ltd Electrosteel Steels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners