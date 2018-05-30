Home Business

Oil prices edge down amid worries Saudi Arabia, Russia could up supply

Saudi Arabia and Russia have discussed raising OPEC and non-OPEC oil production by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to counter potential supply shortfalls from Venezuela and Iran.

Published: 30th May 2018 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

A worker walks at a Tullow Oil explorational drilling site in Lokichar, Turkana County, Kenya, February 8, 2018. | Associated Press

By Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices inched down on Wednesday amid concerns that Saudi Arabia and Russia will pump more crude in the second half of the year in response to falling global crude inventories and rising consumer prices.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have discussed raising OPEC and non-OPEC oil production by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to counter potential supply shortfalls from Venezuela and Iran.

Brent crude was down 45 cent, or 0.6 percent, at $74.94 a barrel at 0325 GMT, after settling up 9 cents on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 24 cents, or 0.34 percent, at $66.49 a barrel. It had settled down $1.15.

"OPEC has over-delivered on supply cuts in the past six months," Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity market strategy at French bank BNP Paribas, said in a note to clients.

"There is ... scope for an increase in OPEC output."

OPEC-led supply curbs have largely cleared an inventory surplus in industrialized countries, and stocks continue to decline. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is due to meet in Vienna on June 22.

Credit Suisse analysts on Tuesday said even if Russia and OPEC producers raise output, they would likely only add an additional 500,000 bpd, which would leave inventories in the most developed countries short of the five-year average by the end of 2018.

Falling share prices and a stronger U.S. dollar index also weighed on oil prices. U.S. stock markets sank more than 1 percent, while the dollar wobbled at a 10-month high against the euro. A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

U.S. oil got some support as U.S. crude inventories likely fell by 1.8 million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) releases its weekly oil data at 2030 GMT, followed by the report by U.S. Energy Department's Energy Information Administration on Thursday, both delayed a day because of the federal Memorial Day holiday on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oil prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (PTI Photo)
Emotional Rishi Kapoor reacts after watching Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju'
Being poor is no excuse for why you couldn't create a difference. D Prakash Rao sells tea at a small stall in Cuttack, Odisha like the hundreds of others who need to earn a livelihood. | ANI
Cuttack tea seller donates half of his earning to run school for slum kids
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners