Home Business

Rupee sheds 5 paise against dollar in opening trade

Traders attributed the rupee's fall to sustained foreign fund outflows, increased demand for the US currency from importers and banks amid a lower opening in the domestic equity market.

Published: 30th May 2018 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Yesterday, the rupee fell 43 paise to end at 67.86 due to heavy month-end dollar demand from importers. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee today opened on a subdued note with a loss of five paise at 67.91 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market.

Strength in the dollar against other currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit.

Traders attributed the rupee's fall to sustained foreign fund outflows, increased demand for the US currency from importers and banks amid a lower opening in the domestic equity market.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 407.33 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Yesterday, the rupee fell 43 paise to end at 67.86 due to heavy month-end dollar demand from importers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 214.13 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 34,735.11 in opening trade today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (PTI Photo)
Emotional Rishi Kapoor reacts after watching Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju'
Being poor is no excuse for why you couldn't create a difference. D Prakash Rao sells tea at a small stall in Cuttack, Odisha like the hundreds of others who need to earn a livelihood. | ANI
Cuttack tea seller donates half of his earning to run school for slum kids
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners