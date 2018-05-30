Home Business

Sensex, Nifty extend fall; Italy worries weigh

Indian shares declined on Wednesday tracking broader Asia as investors trimmed exposure to riskier assets amid a political crisis in Italy, with financial stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd weighing on the

Published: 30th May 2018 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. | Reuters

By Reuters

Indian shares declined on Wednesday tracking broader Asia as investors trimmed exposure to riskier assets amid a political crisis in Italy, with financial stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd weighing on the indexes.

Asian stocks extended a global sell-off as fears of repeat elections in the euro zone's third-largest economy saw the euro hitting a 10-month low, sending investors rushing to safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tumbled 1.4 percent.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.38 percent to 10,592.40 as of 0646 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex declined 0.37 percent to 34,821.65.

"This is a spillover from fall in global markets due to political situation in Italy. With crude prices falling and rupee firming, domestically, things have improved. But globally, the picture is still uncertain around Europe," said Neeraj Dewan, Director at Quantum Securities.

Financials fell, with heavyweights Housing Development Finance Corp and ICICI Bank Ltd falling 0.9 and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Among the decliners, shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd fell 2.9 percent after the Mumbai-based drugmaker posted a 17 percent fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday.

Indian oil refiners and retailers also took a hit after Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC) slashed pump prices for petrol and diesel. State-run IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp control most of the retail fuel market in India.

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd fell 3.9 percent after the company reported a 29 percent slump in March-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Fortis Healthcare Ltd rose as much as 4.8 percent after it launched a new round of bidding for itself on Tuesday. The cash-strapped hospital operator's board is also scheduled to meet to approve quarterly results on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SENSEX

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (PTI Photo)
Emotional Rishi Kapoor reacts after watching Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju'
Being poor is no excuse for why you couldn't create a difference. D Prakash Rao sells tea at a small stall in Cuttack, Odisha like the hundreds of others who need to earn a livelihood. | ANI
Cuttack tea seller donates half of his earning to run school for slum kids
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners