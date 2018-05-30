Home Business

Steel import, H-1B visa top Suresh Prabhu’s US visit agenda

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, who is visiting the US next month, will raise various trade related issues with his US counterpart including the import duty hike on steel and H1B Visa, a

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, who is visiting the US next month, will raise various trade related issues with his US counterpart including the import duty hike on steel and H1B Visa, among others.

Prabhu will visit Washington and New York during his five-day visit starting from June 10, where he will hold a meeting with senior officials at US Trade Representative (USTR) and American commerce secretary over import duty curb on steel.

Recently, India has also dragged the US to WTO’s dispute settlement system against the decision. “Apart from meeting government officials, the minister will also meet private players, trade representatives and business think tanks. India is important trade partner of the US and the move will adversely impact the trade relationship,” a senior official in Commerce Ministry told The New India Express.
Apart from the import curb on steel, the major agenda of the visit will be H-1B visa.

The recent move by the Trump administration has raised concerns among Indian IT firms.
Indian IT sectors say the recent visa policy will hurt the $110 billion Indian outsourcing industry. The increased fee and several restrictions imposed by the US will increase the operational costs of companies and will impact the service sector export badly.

