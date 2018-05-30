Home Business

Uttar Pradesh potato farmers face sharp drop in sale due to fuel price hike

Previously the farmers had to pay Rs 20 for bringing in a sack of potato, and due to an increase in fuel prices the charges have now increased to Rs 25.

Published: 30th May 2018

Farmers dump potatoes on a road at Kartarpur in Jalandhar | PTI

By ANI

MORADABAD: Potato farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad are incurring losses as they are not able to sell off their produce due to hike in petrol and diesel rates which is leading to increase in transportation prices.

Potato traders are facing a sharp drop in their businesses due to this, since no retailers are coming in to buy the farmer's produce.

"Due to increased fuel prices nobody has come to buy the potatoes. The potatoes have now started to rot," said Potato Trader, Ali.

"It's been five days now, but nobody has come to buy potatoes," said a concerned potato farmer.

The continuous fuel price hike has caused inconvenience and disappointment among the general public and farmers for the last 16 days.

Previously, petrol prices were cut down to 60 paise in Delhi and 59 paise in Mumbai while diesel price went down by 56 paise in Delhi and 59 paise in Mumbai.

The revised petrol prices in metropolitan cities are- Delhi: Rs 77.83 per litre; Mumbai: 85.65 per litre; Kolkata: 80.47 per litre and Chennai: 80.80 per litre.

Currently, the cost of diesel per litre as on Wednesday is Rs 68.75 per litre in Delhi, Rs 73.20 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 71.30 in Kolkata and Rs. 72.58 in Chennai.

With the increase in fuel prices made a hole in the pockets of the buyers, the people across the nation condemned the Centre for the continuous increase in the fuel prices.

